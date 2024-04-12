Hair-raising family fun with Rapunzel at New Theatre Royal Lincoln
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 26.
Family fun will be on the menu when the city centre venue hosts this sparkling show for all ages.
Scott Ritchie Productions presents this exciting and fun tangled musical adventure.
Let your hair down in a brand new adaptation of the popular fairy tale Rapunzel.
With a wicked witch, a feisty heroine, a tap dancing horse and a host of adventures, Rapunzel promises to be a vibrant take on a classic and much-loved story.
Packed with songs, dance routines and jokes aplenty, there is something for everyone to love, so book your tickets now for this family show.
With an exciting photo opportunity with the characters after the show, this is sure to be a hair-raising production that you won’t want to miss.
Details: For more on how to get tickets for this production, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
