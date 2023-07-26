Heckington Show has something for everyone

The countdown draws near for the arrival of the 155th Heckington Show set to take place this weekend (July 29-30).

There will be showjumping trials in the main ring on Sunday.

For anyone with a Lincolnshire connection, whether you’ve moved here recently or lived here all your life, Heckington Show is a special part of the summer landscape.

And for those curious to know more about this unique county, there’s no better place to begin.

This should not be a surprise as the show has been with us since 1863 and has roots going back more than 1,000 years.

Cycle racing - always a crowd favourite on the Saturday of Heckington Show.

A team of local people, all volunteers, have made this, not only a wonderful visitor experience, but also the largest village show in the UK.

Visitors can enjoy the best of Lincolnshire with local food from plum bread to famous sausages, see farm animals from Lincoln Red cattle to Longwool Sheep and to watch cycle racing and showjumping.

Many who take part are local and and breeders, athletes and producers come from across the country.

Those big crowds come to Heckington because there is something for everyone.

This year’s main attractions are the Vander Brothers Aerial Wheel of Death, Paul Hannam’s Quad Bike Stunt Show and the top Spice Girls tribute act, 90s Spice, playing Saturday night’s firework concert.

Visitors will discover a heritage village re-enacting history, an activity zone with hands-on fun for all ages, scores of trade stands, rural craft stalls and a traditional fairground boasting a steam carousel.

Regulars will find favourites to enjoy and a few surprises too, all thanks to the amazing volunteer team who combine their wealth of skills, talent and connectivity for one July weekend.

Visit www.heckingtonshow.org.uk to find out more and buy your tickets.