'I believe Louth could be the jazz capital of eastern England' -- club fights back after funding snub

A long-standing jazz club in Louth is determined to find the right note for the future and bounce back from the disappointment of a funding snub.

New Orleans (Louth) Jazz is the second oldest jazz club in the UK and marked its 60th anniversary last year by applying for funding from the Arts Council for a threefold project aimed at sparking more progress.

Despite help from a professional consultant, its application for a grant was rejected, with the Arts Council citing a lack of inclusivity within the project considering that traditional jazz had its roots in the black American community.

However, the club, which hosts an array of jazz concerts and events from its base on Queen Street in Louth, is pressing ahead with its plans, albeit on a smaller scale.

Snake Davis, one of the leading sax players in the world, has appeared at the New Orleans (Louth) Jazz club.

And so hopeful of its success is chairman Norman Dunnington that he proclaims: “I genuinely believe that Louth could become the jazz capital of eastern England.”

Norman went on: “We were very disappointed with the Arts Council’s decision, but we are determined to continue with our ambitious and imaginative project without the funding. We have formed an excellent partnership with Louth Town Hall and plan to hold our first concert there on Saturday, April 5 next year.”

Launching a series of concerts at the town hall, featuring top jazz bands from the UK, mainland Europe and the USA, is one of the three aims of the club’s project.

The second is to work closely with the local education authorities to form a local youth jazz orchestra, and the other is to buy and extend its Queen Street premises, which are currently rented, to accommodate an influx of new members that it plans to attract.

Paula Jackman's Jazz Masters starred at the New Orleans (Louth) Jazz club in August.

Only 12 years ago, when the club’s founder, John Paddon, retired, membership was down to 35. But now it is up to 250, with members dedicated to keeping alive the the music of New Orleans and Dixieland jazz.

"Many of our members are of a certain age,” said Norman. “They still cherish the days back in the 1950s when they jived to the recordings of Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton and others, as well as faithful reproductions by the likes of Ken Collyer, Acker Bilk, Chris Barber and our very own South Wold Jazz Band.

"But maybe such days are about to return as the club prepares to launch events aimed at interesting younger people in the excitement of traditional jazz.

"Jazz was so popular from the 1940s until recent years when it has been eclipsed by other genres, many of which have their roots in early jazz.

"Its decline has been arguably greater in Lincolnshire than anywhere else in the UK. But it is far from dead, and there are still excellent bands to be seen and heard.

"In fact, there are still places in the UK where traditional jazz not only survives but also makes a valuable contribution to the economy of those communities.

"Small market towns similar to Louth hold annual jazz festivals that bring in significant trade to local hotels, pubs, restaurants and shops.”

Many of those "excellent bands” will be appearing at the Louth club in the coming weeks when a packed programme of Saturday night concerts is well worth supporting. Visit the club’s website at http://www.louthjazzclub.org.uk/ for full details.