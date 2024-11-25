Standing ovations for Louth choir in fine voice at church concert

A church concert by an acclaimed, historic choir, based in Louth, has been hailed a triumph.

Louth Choral Society, which dates back 186 years, was in fine voice for its annual autumn event, held at St James’s Church on Sunday evening, and delighted a good-sized audience.

Bridget Pannell, who is the choir’s publicity co-ordinator, said: “It was lovely to see this lovely church filled with such an appreciative audience, who gave a standing ovation to all the performers.

"The beautiful pipe organ at the church was put through its paces by Graham Eccles, who we were thrilled could join us for the event.

"For many years, Graham was a regular organist for the BBC’s ‘Daily Service’ on Radio 4 and has played and taught in many prestigious locations throughout the British Isles.”

The concert featured a programme that included Handel’s ‘Messiah (part one)’, Bach’s ‘Jesu, Joy Of Man’s Desiring’, Bach’s cantata 140 ‘Wachet Auf’ and ‘Jauchzet dem Herrn’, composed by Heinrich Schutz.

The choir was conducted by Allan Smith, who is the society’s musical director, and was accompanied by four esteemed soloists, Lydia South (soprano), Joseph Bolger (countertenor), Harry Jacques (tenor) and Edward Grint (bass).

The choral society is now looking forward to its spring concert, which will be held on Saturday, May 10 next year, also at St James’s Church.

A joint event with Grimsby Philharmonic Society, this will star renowned British operatic baritone singer Christopher Maltman, who was born in Cleethorpes, and his wife Audrey Saint-Gil, a French conductor and pianist.

The concert’s conductor will be Karen Beer, accompanied on two pianos by David Beer and David Parker.