Lincolnshire’s ‘unmissable’ Rand family festival returns this August

Get ready for the Rand Festival. (Image from previous event)

The Rand Festival is back – and it’s set to be the biggest celebration yet, say organisers.

From Friday August 8 to Sunday August 10, the much-loved family festival will once again transform the grounds of Rand Farm Park into a vibrant weekend of live music, unforgettable entertainment, and farm fun.

Created with families at its heart, Rand Festival 2025 blends the energy of a live music event with the magic of a farm park adventure. With a full programme running from 11am to 10.30pm each day, expect music, laughter, play and surprises around every corner – for toddlers, teens, parents and grandparents alike.

“Rand Festival is a place where you can sing along to top tribute acts, bottle-feed a lamb, meet a Highland calf, join in the foam party, dance with Playmobil characters, join a silent disco, and still not tick off everything in a single day,” says Jack Walker, Festival Director. “It’s full-on family fun, built around the memories we want people to make together.”

A scene from last year's festival. Photo: Emma Shardlow of Hudson and Rose Photography

This year’s live line-up features Taylor Reloaded and The Olivia Rodrigo Experience – tributes to two of the world’s biggest pop stars – plus local talent like Charlie J Grace, Sarah Lowe and Pete & Sammie. Over in the Festival Paddocks, little ones can meet princesses, dance with character performers, or settle in for a magical storytime session with a real author.

And the entertainment doesn’t stop at the stage. Every ticket includes unlimited access to Rand Farm Park’s award-winning attractions, from the Large Animal Barn and Skyrider to soft play, archery, and the brand-new Land Rover Adventure – a bespoke off-road driving experience that puts kids in the driver’s seat.

Festivalgoers can also tuck into some of Lincolnshire’s best street food, including loaded mac and cheese, milkshakes, and authentic stone baked pizza – made using fresh Italian bases and ingredients. While the kids explore, grown-ups can unwind with a cold drink from the fully stocked bar, serving local brews and refreshing summer favourites.

Tickets are available now, with day passes, full weekend access, and camping and motorhome options on offer. Every ticket includes all-day access to Rand Farm Park’s attractions, making Rand Festival not just one of the most exciting events of the summer – but one of the best value too.