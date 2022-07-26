Museum’s interactive sessions launch at a Sleaford Dementia Café​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Some of the peg Dolls that will be brought in for museum's presentation at the Dementia Cafe.

Sleaford Museum is working with the Alzheimer’s Society to offer interactive sessions at the charity’s Dementia Café, held in the Source, on Southgate, Sleaford on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month between 10am and midday.

The café on Wednesday saw the museum showcase Roman findings from a local dig and peg dolls. The sessions are open to anyone affected by dementia, with support and information available to people.

Julie North, Alzheimer’s Society Group Co-Ordinator for Lincolnshire, said: “We are so excited to be announcing this. Interactive sessions help engage people with dementia. They make a massive difference to people’s sense of wellbeing and stimulation, while enabling people with the condition and their carers to have fun and socialise at the same time.

One of the pots found during a 2015 dig in Sleaford, that will be taken to the Dementia Cafe.

“People who use our café are very inquisitive and excited to discover more about the artefacts. With the peg dolls, it will be lovely for people with dementia to get more information but also reminisce.

“For people living with dementia, maintaining links with their local community is really important, and for carers too. The Dementia Café and initiatives like this help towards that.

“Practical support, information and guidance is offered at the Café by staff and volunteers, but it is much more than that. The café is a space for people living with dementia to catch up with friends and for carers to socialise with others in similar situations.”

Julie encourages anyone affected by dementia to attend the Dementia Café. Mark Bamford, chairman of Sleaford Museum, brought in coins and pottery from a Romano-British dig in Sleaford seven years ago.

He said: “The nature of these sessions are very hands on and interactive, which people with dementia seem to love.”