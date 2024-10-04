New single and Christmas concert at Tattershall Castle for acclaimed pianist
Helen, who has been the resident pianist at The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa for 27 years, says the single, called ‘Elements’, can be heard now via her website or her YouTube channel.
"The track has been released on all major download and streaming platforms worldwide,” she said.
"It is significant because the video for the single was filmed for the National Trust to advertise the Christmas concert at the castle on Saturday, December 14 (6 pm to 8 pm).
“I don’t think they’ve had a music video filmed there before. It has some pretty shots of the castle and bridges.
"The concert will be unique because it will give people a chance to see the castle at night. Tickets, priced £15, are on sale now from the National Trust website or by calling 0344 2491895.”
Tattershall Castle is advertising the concert as “an enchanting evening” and the chance to “celebrate the season with a performance of classical festive piano and flute pieces”. It adds: “Experience the magic of Christmas in the castle’s parlour.”
Helen is also releasing a new album this month, as well as a Christmas album at the end of November. She won many plaudits for her last album, entitled ‘Glow’, which came out in August.
Regarded as one of the UK’s foremost pianists, Helen has been gracing stages across the world since the age of 14, performing alongside renowned acts such as The Bachelors, The Syd Lawrence Orchestra and The Swinging Blue Jeans.
Collaborations have included piano duets with Christopher Plummer and recordings with Richard Todd, among numerous international stars.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music in 2001 and soon released her debut album, ‘Wish Upon A Star’.
Helen is known for her diverse repertoire, including original tracks, all of which can be found on her YouTube channel, accompanied by videos filmed all over the country, including one with a grand piano on a beach!
She added: “I perform at the Petwood every Sunday, and I also live-stream on TikTok many times every week, usually on Wednesdays at 9pm and on Sundays at 8 pm.”