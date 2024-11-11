Refreshed walls at Sleaford Museum. Photo: John Aron

Everyone is invited to see the improvements at Monument Gardens and discover Sleaford Museum’s newest exhibits at a community open day, this weekend.

From 10.30am until 4pm on Saturday (November 16) you can enjoy free bitesize talks and tours at the museum, including new display cabinets and its fascinating historical objects and stories from Sleaford.

See the repainted Wyvern Barrier up close and enjoy all of Monument Gardens including its new mosaic and hexagonal flower beds and benches, the recently installed flagpole next to the museum, and the finishing flourish to be revealed – a restored Sleaford town sign salvaged by the Sleaford and District Civic Trust.

Meet artist Vikki Buss and hear how the Slea inspired her to create the mosaic. You might know Vikki from her business PIX Glass Design in Navigation Yard.

The new glass mosaic in Monument Gardens. Photo: John Aron

Chat with the Sleaford and District Civic Trust at their gazebo about the history of Sleaford and their work in preserving and promoting it. Enjoy live music from the Sleaford Town Band, from 1.15pm until 2.15pm.

Sleaford Museum is extending its usual Saturday opening hours for the day, so that more people can come by. Entry remains free.

Its exterior walls have been repainted, it has new wall lighting and it is much more visible from the road now following the improvements at Monument Gardens. It also has new signage, which was recently installed to complete its fresh look.

Sleaford Museum chairman Mark Bamford said: “We’re always pleased to see people and share more with them about Sleaford’s fantastic history and heritage. Whether you visit regularly or have yet to pop in and meet us, please do come along on November 16 for a look around our displays with some ‘bitesize’ talks and to enjoy the wider activities on the day.

“We’re proud to have a range of artefacts and items inside the museum; such as local archaeological and historical finds including Roman pottery and coins, vintage toys, bygone postcards of Sleaford and even a walk through time on Southgate. We also host displays telling unique stories including the history of the Bass Maltings, the story of the Lee and Green aerated water bottling factory that used to be on an island within the River Slea, and so much more. We also have new cabinets and further displays which we can’t wait to show everyone.

“Following the success of the last 10 years with over 22,000 visitors to date, we are also searching for new volunteers to join us in the general operation of the museum and we’d welcome anyone interested in this to come and have a chat with us on the day. You don’t need to be an expert – just someone who loves Sleaford and could help us welcome visitors.”

The improvements at Monument Gardens have been delivered by North Kesteven District Council together with stakeholders including Sleaford Town Council; which is the landowner; Sleaford Museum, the Sleaford and District Civic Trust, and Sleaford in Bloom which has long helped look after the area.

Contractor Lindum Group completed the works, including the creation of the new flowerbeds and repaving around them, while D Hatcher and Sons restored the historic Sleaford signage. The repainting of the Wyvern Barrier in gold and green was completed by Bell Group.

The project is funded by Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “The works at Monument Gardens have been aimed at creating a more welcoming and enjoyable place to spend time, and there’s been some fantastic comments from people since the bulk of the works were completed.

“There’s now much more space, the number of benches has increased and the museum is more noticeable now from the road. Together with the new mosaic inspired by the River Slea, the repainted Wyvern Barrier in gold and green, the redesigned flowerbeds and other features including the reclaimed town signage which will complete it, it’s really a pleasant place to be while enjoying the museum and visiting the surrounding businesses and the Handley Monument opposite.

“The community open day on Saturday November 16 is a great opportunity to spend a little time rediscovering the museum and see the changes at Monument Gardens for yourself.”