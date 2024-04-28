Songs and stories when Aled Jones goes Full Circle at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Aled Jones brings his live show Full Circle to Lincolnshire later this year.

​New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 28.

Aled Jones is hitting the road for a major UK tour with his production Full Circle, and fans can prepare to hear him as they’ve never heard him before when he visits the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Ahead of his tour, the singer and presenter said: “It’s time to come Full Circle. I’m really excited about this tour. I’ll be telling stories about how it all began, then taking the audience on a journey through my career.

”There’ll be songs, there’ll be stories, and there’ll be one or two surprises. There’ll also be a book – it’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and, of course, see my wonderful fans.”

As a singer, Aled is in demand globally and has performed in the world’s most iconic venues, from London’s Royal Albert Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

Details: For tickets, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk