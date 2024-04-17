Laughs galore when comic Chris McCausland brings new show Yonks to local venues

Comedian Chris McCausland

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 4, 2024/​Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, March 23, 2025.

The comedian is back on the road and will make two visits to the area to perform latest live show Yonks!

Chris has been performing stand-up for two decades and is a regular face on British television. He’s been called an ‘overnight success’, even though he’s been doing this for yonks.

He is an established favourite on such flagship comedy shows as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI and The Last Leg.

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall.

His last tour was a mammoth 140-plus date sell-out, with his final show being filmed for broadcast on Channel 4.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk