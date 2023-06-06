Sleaford's own world-conquering folk-roots duo Winter Wilson are playing a rare home-town show at Sleaford Playhouse on Saturday June 24, but you will need to hurry, as there are only a few tickets remaining.

After an enforced lay off during lockdown, Kip Winter and Dave Wilson are back on the road.

In addition to playing all over the UK, 2022/23 has seen the pair perform in Germany, Spain and the Canary Islands, with a second tour of Canada already booked for later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kip told us: "After so long at home, it actually felt quite strange to get back out on stage. But it's a bit like riding a bike, and after a few nerves we were soon right back in the swing of it."

Most Popular

Kip Winter and Dave Wilson - back on the road, kicking off with a local gig

But the couple did not waste their unexpected time at home. As well as writing and recording their ninth studio album ‘The Passing of the Storm’, they performed weekly live-streamed concerts from their living room, attracting an audience of fans from all over the world, and in the process raising over £6,000 for charity, much of which has gone to the Sleaford Community Larder.

"The food bank is a cause very close to our hearts," said Dave, "What they do is vital to so many people, and funding is always tight, so we'll be holding a raffle at the gig to raise more money for them."

So what else can people expect on the night?

"A mix of old songs and a few completely new ones," said Kip, "and hopefully a lot of laughs. We know there are folks travelling from quite a distance, and we always like to make it worthwhile for them too, so there might be some requests on the night. Basically, who knows?"

Tickets are selling fast for Winter Wilson's rare home-town show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out, the last few tickets are available, priced £12, from http://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets, or from Animal Magic on Westgate in Sleaford.