Town crier competition all ready bar the shouting!

Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths.

Sleaford will again be hosting its annual Town Crier competition on Saturday, September 6.

The event will be held in Sleaford Market Place from 12-3pm.

Last year Sleaford had the additional accolade of hosting the prestigious Town Crier British Championships Competition.

The event will kick off with a parade of the entrants through the town.

Sleaford’s own award-winning town crier, John Griffiths, will be the host and members of the town council and invited guests will be the judges.

John said: “I have 12 town criers from all over the country coming to Sleaford this year.

"We will parade from the town council offices at around 11.40am, through the town up to the market place for the competition to start at noon.

"This year the two rounds of the competition will be back to back - after the first round there will be a 15 minute break then straight into the second round.

"This year's theme is Lincolnshire landmarks. I have selected a different Lincolnshire landmark for each crier, then they research and write about their own landmark so we will have 12 different theme cries. Then after the second round the scores of both rounds will be collated to find out the over all winner, when trophies will then be awarded.”

There will be 1st, 2nd, 3rd prizes for best theme cry, best dressed crier and best dressed couple.

John explains there are a number of standard criteria on which the judges base their decision.

Loudness and clarity: The crier's voice should be strong and easily heard, with clear articulation to ensure the message is understood.

Diction and Inflection: Proper pronunciation and variation in tone are important for conveying the meaning and emotion of the cry.

Presentation and engagement: The crier's overall appearance, posture, and ability to connect with the audience are considered, according to the Loyal Company of Town Criers. This includes their costume and how they command attention.

Content of the cry: The crier's message should be well-written, relevant to the occasion, and delivered with enthusiasm.

Accuracy: The information conveyed in the cry should be factually correct.

Earlier this month, John was placed first at the recent Feva Town Criers Competition in Knaresborough.

It will also be the monthly Farmers Market, held in Eastgate, and the annual Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show on Boston Road Recreation Ground on the same day from 10.30am to 4pm, generating a festival feel to the town.

What’s more Ruth Burrows, who runs an art shop and studio in Navigation Yard, next to The Hub craft centre and gallery, has organised the town’s first Art Market.

It will run from 9am to 2pm on the same day, Saturday September 6 and is billed as an opportunity to go along and shop for affordable art.

There will be stalls selling original art, cards and prints.