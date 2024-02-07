A haggis supper kicked off at 6.30pm complete with Burns recital and addressing the haggis.
It was followed by dancing to the Higgledy Piggledy Ceilidh Band.
There were also vegetarian options available!
L-R Sean South, Tom Lane and Rick Alliwell, parading the haggis into the dining room at Ewerby Reading Room. Photo: David Dawson
Richard Patrick addressing the haggis. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson
L-R Jenny Rysz, Dave Lloyd, Eileen Potter, Ellie Potter, Colin Potter, Linda and Ron Timms enjoying the Burns Night at Ewerby. Photo: David Dawson
L-R Mary McCue, Chrissie Marney, Janice Glew, John Glew, Chris Marney, Alan Forrester and Dorothy Forrester at the Ewerby Burns Night supper. Photo: David Dawson