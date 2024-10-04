Tune in for competition in Louth to find the county's most talented young musicians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown is on to one of the most eagerly awaited musical events on the Louth calendar.

Louth Male Voice Choir started the Lincolnshire Young Musician Competition back in 1989, since when it has developed into a significant annual event.

Now the 2024 renewal is on the horizon and is expected to attract entries from more than 40 talented youngsters from across the county.

Organiser Malcolm Kerridge said: “The competition is open to boys and girls who live or study in Lincolnshire. It provides invaluable experience to perform in public and receive constructive feedback from experienced adjudicators.”

Louth Male Voice Choir pictured in a concert hosted by Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Horncastle with one of its pupils, Shivani Jansari, who won the young musician of the year title in 2019.

There are separate competitions for singers and instrumentalists, and they are split into three age groups – those who were under-11, under-14 or under-18 on August 31 this year.

Trophies and more than £2,000 in prize money are up for grabs, with £400 going to the winners of the two senior competitions and £250 to the winners of the two intermediate contests. The overall winner pockets an extra £50.

Submissions should be made by video to Louth Male Voice Choir, and those shortlisted by the judges will perform live in a special concert at Louth Methodist Church on Nichol Hill on Saturday, November 9.

Added Malcolm: “We aim to make it a friendly and positive event. Instructions and final submission dates can be found on the choir’s website. If anyone has any questions, please contact me on 01507 607371.”

The competition has been backed by sponsors Specsavers, Louth Town Council and Magna Vitae, the charitable trust that runs leisure and health-related facilities across the county.