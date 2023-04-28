Wellbeing festival will let your soul escape

A popular wellbeing festival will celebrate its third year of existence when it returns this summer.

Activities at the previous Soul Escape festival in Wellingore.

Soul Escape will be staged at Purusha Retreats on Chestnut Tree Farm in Wellingore on June 24.Organiser Grace Bowker said: “It is celebration of all things related to wellbeing.

“So much can happen in one day from DJ's sets on the Soul Stage to dance all day to, yoga or Tai Chi classes at the Sangha Stage, try an aerial yoga class, or listen to live music on the Woodland Stage.”

New for 2023 for a more chilled vibe is the Escape Zone, where you can enjoy a Wim Hof breathing session. Dutch motivational speaker Wim recently featured on BBC television’s Freeze The Fear with his cold therapy techniques or you could enjoy a sound healing gong bath.

The Circus Tent is packed all day with fun family activities such as kids yoga, family drumming, massage, belly dancing and free movement dance. Earthbound Misfits will be doing circus skills workshops.

Grace said it is a great community day and has built up a good reputation. She ran a wellness centre in Lincoln for almost 10 years and attracted 300 people for an international day of yoga event, but then decided to get people together for an event taking in all sorts of things towards wellbeing.

There will be presenters from all over the country and a live singer.

There will be stalls to buy things such as crystals and she said it was great for families to bring along their children of all ages to join in or you can come on your own to try new things.

Grace said the venue is run by a woman who used to go to one of her classes: “It feels like you have stepped away from your day-to-day routine. It has a village feel and you meet like-minded people coming together for good. Last year we had 800 adults and 150 children.

