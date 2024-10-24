Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sophie Ellis-Bextor set to tour the United Kingdom as her new music video drops this week 🎶

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced a widespread tour of the United Kingdom to take place in 2025.

The singer, currently set to support Take That this year, is set to perform in London, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle and many more locations from May to June 2025.

Here’s the full list of tour dates, venues and how you can snatch up a ticket when they go on sale.

There’s set to be some murders on dancefloors across the United Kingdom in 2025, with the announcement that Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to embark on a widespread tour next year.

The singer, who is set to open for Take That when they perform in Australia next month, followed by touring the UK with The Human League in December 2024, kicks off her tour in Glasgow on May 24 2025, with stops in York, Nottingham, Brighton, Bournemouth and many more.

The tour is set to culminate with a huge show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 12 2025.

Ellis-Bextor revealed her excitement about the grand tour, saying: “This year has been full of amazing tour dates around the world, and it has been so much fun. I absolutely love performing live, but it’s always an extra treat to be able to tour at home and I can’t wait to play my biggest dates in the UK yet next May and June.

“It will be wonderful to bring the disco fun to everyone! Headlining The Royal Albert Hall in London is a bit of a dream and it’s going to be very special.”

The tour announcement comes a day before the video for her single, the glorious and magical disco-pop anthem Freedom of the Night, is set to be released at 6pm on October 25 2024 following its premiere on ITV’s Lorraine.

Where is Sophie-Ellis Bextor performing during her 2025 UK tour?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to bring murder on these dancefloors in 2025

When can I buy tickets to see Sophie Ellis-Bextor on her 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Tickets are available to purchase via artist and O2 Priority presale at 9am on Wednesday 30th October, followed by Ticketmaster and venue presale at 9am on Thursday 31st October

General ticket sales

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public from 9am on November 1 2024 through Ticketmaster.

What has Sophie Ellis-Bextor been performing live recently?

We go back to October 18 2024 to take a look at what Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been performing at her live shows recently; Setlist.FM has the following tracklisting from her performance at the Baloise Session 2024

Crying at the Discoteque (Alcazar cover) Take Me Home (Cher cover) Music Gets the Best of Me Hypnotized Young Blood Ready for Your Love (Felix Jaehn cover) Get Over You Lady (Hear Me Tonight) / Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) / Can't Fight This Feeling / Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) Freedom of the Night (Live debut) Not Giving Up on Love (Armin van Buuren cover) Like a Prayer (Madonna cover) Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer) (Freemasons cover) Murder on the Dancefloor

