'Crazy!' -- mixed reaction as Mablethorpe Carnival is cancelled after poor weather forecast

Residents responded with mixed views after one of the highlights of the year in Mablethorpe was cancelled in advance because of predicted poor weather.

Mablethorpe Carnival is an annual celebration of community spirit and seaside charm that has been enjoyed by locals and holidaymakers alike since being revived in 2018 after a 16-year absence.

Last Saturday’s scheduled event, with the theme ‘Movie Legends’, would have featured attractions such as a parade with floats, through the town centre, entertainment, a family funfair, fancy dress, music, food, lifeboat demonstrations, buskers, a craft fair, a ‘Scruffs’ dog show and a ‘Bathing Beauties' contest.

Stalls and beach huts had been hired out and road closures were ready to be put in place – only for the plug to be pulled on the whole event three days beforehand on Wednesday afternoon last week.

A scene from the parade at last year's Mablethorpe Carnival.

Carl Richardson, chair of Mablethorpe Carnival and Community Events, issued this message: “It is with great regret that, due to the predicted weather forecast (high winds and rain for most of the weekend), we have had no choice but to follow national guidance and our event management plan and cancel this year’s carnival.

“We have considered postponing it to another weekend, but the weather forecast for the next three weeks is not favourable either.

"The decision has not been reached lightly, especially after the several hundred hours it takes of voluntary work by committed people to produce the event.

"But we truly believe that to cancel is the safest and right to thing to do, even though we will lose money. We will be contacting all those who were due to take part and start to issue refunds for businesses and those who have provided supporting funds.

Mablethorpe Carnival is always a colourful highlight of the town's year.

"We will be back next year with a bigger and brighter carnival (weather permitting!).”

On the carnival’s Facebook page, some met the cancellation decision with good grace, including Simon Turner, who posted: “Shame but understandable.”

Victoria Atkins, Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, was also sympathetic, commenting: “I know this will be very disappointing for all the volunteers who had organised the carnival, the people who had prepared for the procession and everyone who was looking forward to this celebration of Mablethorpe.

“My thanks to everyone involved for their hard work, and I look forward to seeing it back next year.”

One of the spectacular sights on the promenade at last year's Mablethorpe Carnival.

However, others were annoyed, with Arthur Knowles blasting: “Crazy! A little rain from the skies and the world stops.

"What is this country coming to? It’s certainly one way to take Mablethorpe off the map. People who booked places to stay are going be very disappointed and will not come back.

“Trade will also be ruined. The impact of the cancellation should have been weighed up. I have worked on Somerset's illuminated carnivals in wind and rain.”

Joe Timms added: “Unfortunately, the world has changed since I was a kid, trudging to school in a foot of snow.

"Nowadays, the threat of a spot of rain and things get cancelled. I feel so sorry for the town's little businesses. This may make us look like a laughing stock and people will think twice before booking again. Sad times.”

One resident, Johnny Moore, wondered why the carnival was organised “so late in the year”, posting: “May need to look changing dates in the future.”

However, one of the organisers, Steffy Moon, pointed out that the carnival was deliberately organised for September “to help extend the holiday season” past the six-week school summer break.

“Also, the carnival is for local people to join in and many can’t do that during the main season,” she said in a Facebook message posted before the cancellation.

"It’s not aimed at holidaymakers but, of course, we love people from out of the area to join in. We are open to all and have never prevented anyone joining.

"We do have certain rules we must stick to, but we aim for a fun day. So quit moaning and enjoy an event people spend all year fundraising and planning.”