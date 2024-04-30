Ewe don't want to miss this: lambing camera now live at Scampton Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The camera shares footage from the farm, providing members of the community with views of the farm’s newest residents. The local community can follow along through the dedicated Facebook page: Scampton Farm | Facebook.

Scampton Farm says: “A big thank you to Annington for its donation of a lambing camera. It has been incredibly helpful in keeping an eye on the ewes and identifying when new lambs have been born. We’re also excited to share these special moments with members of the community through the videos on our Facebook page!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scampton Farm is near Penrose Fields, Annington’s development of lightly refurbished former Ministry of Defence (MoD) homes in Scampton, Lincolnshire, which is proving popular among first-time buyers, home movers and downsizers. Since launching in September 2023, more than half of the available homes have been sold, with first occupations now taken place which has welcomed new homeowners to the community.

Most Popular

The lambing camera at Scampton Farm is now live, with views of the farm's newest residents.

Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager for Annington, adds: “Spring is a perfect time to welcome new residents, both at Scampton Farm and Penrose Fields. With over 50 per cent now sold, the homes at Penrose Fields are selling quickly, but there’s still time to reserve one before they are gone. I’d encourage anyone interested to come visit the sales office and walk through the show and view homes, because we expect these last few properties won’t be around for long!”

Currently available at Penrose Fields is a collection of lightly refurbished two and three bedroom homes. The sales office is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.