Register
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Foodies make Gainsborough’s brand new ‘Lunch Fest’ a Bank Holiday success

The launch of Marshall’s Yard’s new Food & Drink Festival, Lunch Fest, brought thousands of foodies to the shopping centre in Gainsborough over the three-day Bank Holiday weekend.
By Kate Mason
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST

Shoppers enjoyed flavoursome street food from more than 25 food and drink traders including Devon’s Kitchen, Wallace & Dough, Yamas, Corner Farm Catering and Wrights Toastie Grill.

Jodie Pacey, Marshall’s Yard centre manager, said: “The event was a huge success, and it was great to see so many people come to Marshall’s Yard to enjoy our new food and drink festival.

"The centre had a great atmosphere, and it was good fun to see so many attendees getting involved in the eating challenges and the free workshops and activities we had on during the three-day weekend.

Alongside the delicious line up of food, visitors were able to enjoy casual refreshments and beverages from Beard & Barrell, The Tipple Express and The Brit and Bridle.Alongside the delicious line up of food, visitors were able to enjoy casual refreshments and beverages from Beard & Barrell, The Tipple Express and The Brit and Bridle.
Alongside the delicious line up of food, visitors were able to enjoy casual refreshments and beverages from Beard & Barrell, The Tipple Express and The Brit and Bridle.

“Overall it was a great and successful weekend for both shoppers and stores at the centre - the typical British weather certainly did not dampen moods at Lunch Fest."

Read More
Sisters travelling in renovated gypsy caravan make Revesby pitstop

Alongside the delicious line up of food, visitors were able to enjoy refreshments from Beard & Barrell, The Tipple Express and The Brit and Bridle.

Event goers were treated to live performances from local performers - including Ben Williams, Ellie James, John Grant and Grace Bower, alongside eating challenges and live cocktail masterclasses demonstrated by the Yard's new coffee and cocktail bar, No.17.

Marshall’s Yard partnered with Bomead (McDonald’s), Dogs Trust and Sound Lincs to bring community-based activities to the event as well as providing information, support and guidance for the local community.

For more information about upcoming events happening at Marshall’s Yard, visit marshallsyard.co.uk