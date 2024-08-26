'It should be a great day out' -- food and drink fayre is a first for Stourton Woods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Stourton Estates in Baumber have been busy ‘cooking up’ their next big event – an inaugural food and drink fayre.

The Stourton Woods venue will host the fayre on Sunday, September 8 when visitors will be encouraged to sample some of the fantastic food and beverages that are produced in Lincolnshire.

A large variety of products will include cheese, fish, fruit, vegetables, fudge, brownies, cider, sauces, chocolate, pork, confectionery, beer, spirits, preserves, honey, wine, cakes, pastries, bread and even pet food.

Kitchenware, pottery, glassware and woodcraft items will also be showcased, while demonstrations and talks will be given by local producers.

'Farm safaris' will be among the attractions at the food and drink fayre at Stourton Woods next month.

Other attractions will include ‘farm safaris’ on a tractor and trailer around the estate, self-guided, waymarked trails to explore the beautiful estate and a picnic area in the arboretum for families.

A Stourton spokesperson said: “The trails will be ideal for those wanting to build up an appetite and stretch their legs.

"They will range from one kilometre to three kilometres and five kilometres in length, and well-behaved dogs on leads are very welcome.

"Stands will sell packaged food and drink and gifts to take home, while a great selection of food and drink vendors will be on site for visitors to enjoy while they are there.

"With relaxed music playing throughout the day, this is an event for people to relax and soak up the atmosphere while discovering some fabulous food and drink made locally. It should be a great day out.”

More than 50 businesses will be at the event, including Dancing Dungarees, Ferry Ales Brewery, The Very Cool Coffee Bus, Ohlala Loaded Fries, Fleurs Kitchen, The Ginger Pig, Gourmazin and Ellmoo Ice Cream.

The fayre, which is a first for Stourton Woods, is being held in the venue’s roundhouse. It is free to attend, although there will be a £5 cash fee per car to pay on the gate for parking, which will be in the field off Clays Lane. This money will go directly towards paying for the upkeep of the grounds.

For more information and to book a place on one of the ‘farm safaris’, please visit the Stourton website at www.stourtonestates.co.uk