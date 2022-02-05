Love is relaxing in hot tub under the stars in Valentine's Day deal from Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

Relax in a hot tub in your own private garden.

Fantasy Island theme park, located in Ingoldmells, has announced it is extending its 10% off holiday homes deal until Sunday, February 13.

This means guests can enjoy a summer holiday a premium holiday home, next to all the fun, thrills and action of Fantasy Island, at a discounted price

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holiday homes with a discount begin at £230.85 for weekday stays, £367.65 for the weekend and just £607.05 for a full week, with all homes housing up to eight guests. All customers need to do is quote 10%RADIO2022 when booking to receive the saving.

Luxury platinum accommodation at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

And what’s more, the popular staycation destination has further cemented its position as Lincolnshire’s number one attraction by updating the site with six brand new holiday homes, making it perfect for a couple's getaway this summer.

The new homes include a well-equipped ‘Platinum Caravan’, offering first-class comfort as well as a romantic outdoor hot tub.

There are also an five brand-new ‘Silver+ Caravans’, consisting of everything needed to supply up to eight guests a dream stay in a social and welcoming environment.

All Fantasy Island’s holiday homes are situated just metres away from the joy and laughter of the exhilarating theme park. Which means thrill-seeking couples can wake up and head straight over to enjoy the exhilarating loops of the 150ft Millennium, the thrilling 62mph Odyssey or experience a round of mini golf at Lava Creek.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “We cannot wait to reopen our doors to visitors this March. We’ve seen an increase in holiday bookings this year, so to reward our loyal customers, we have extended our holiday homes deal.

“We’ve been working really hard during closure to improve the site; we have refurbished six holiday homes for families to enjoy, making Fantasy Island the perfect place to spend time with loved ones this year”.