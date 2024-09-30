Nostalgic return to the 1940s in last open day of year at Dogdyke Pumping Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final open day of 2024 at the popular Dogdyke Pumping Station near Tattershall Bridge takes a trip down memory lane this Sunday.

For the tourist attraction hosts a 1940s Day when the Army comes to town commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 1944 and also Operation Market Garden, which was an Allied military assignment in the German-occupied Netherlands during the Second World War.

Army vehicles will be on show, as well as classic cars and military displays, while entertainment will focus on the music of the era.

The event, which takes place from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm, will also be the last chance this year to see and hear the station’s unique 1856 steam-driven land-drainage engine at work.

Volunteers Dave Hall and Alan Martin oiling the Ruston 7XHR diesel engine that will be at work at Sunday's event (PHOTO BY: Chris Frear)

This beam engine, built by Bradley And Craven, of Wakefield, west Yorkshire, drives a large scoop wheel pump, which lifts water from the lower drain to the River Witham.

Also at work will be the 1940 Ruston and Hornsby 7XHR 40hp oil-engine, operating the centrifugal Gwynne’s pump. Both were made in Lincoln and they were once the mainstay for keeping people’s homes and the surrounding farmland dry in the Lincolnshire Fens.

A spokesperson for Dogdyke said: “The event promises to be an enjoyable day out for all the family. Admission is free, but donations are welcome to help maintain the engines and the whole site.

"The pumping station is well signposted, east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road, with an access road to the car park through Bridge Farm, LN4 4JG.

"Refreshments will be available in the pump attendant’s cottage, where there is also a small museum. Bric-a-brac stalls, plant stalls and a tombola can also be found in the attractive grounds.”

After Sunday, the pumping station will be closed to visitors for the winter until reopening on Sunday, May 4 next year, which will herald another packed season of events.

Dogdyke is always on the lookout for volunteers to join the team that helps maintain the site. If you are interested, please call publicity officer Chris Page on 07464 948549 or visit the website, www.dogdyke.com