Relaxed shows are being introduced for the Justin Fletcher Tots breaks at Skegness Butlin's.

Butlin’s is taking the stress out of attending shows with children and those with special needs with a number of relaxed performances and character appearances this season.

Exclusively on Justin Fletcher Tots breaks at Skegness, the relaxed shows have been designed to make entertainment more accessible for guests who need a different environment to enjoy certain live shows.

Elements of popular productions have been adapted to create a more relaxed environment for children, young people, or adults with autism, learning disabilities, and other sensory or communication needs.

For a more inviting and less stressful experience during performances, gentler sounds and more lighting will be used.

Relaxed versions of the brand-new Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends pantomime, Peppa Pig’s Circus Celebration and the Skyline Gang’s Beside The Sea will include these adaptations, but Butlin’s says these small adjustments ensure guests won’t miss out on any of the fun and excitement of the standard shows.

Open to anyone that might benefit, the relaxed shows can be enjoyed however feels most comfortable. Guests are welcome to move around and make noise, with friendly team members on hand to help.

Justin Fletcher Tots breaks and hosted in the Skyline Pavilion on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8.30am to 9.30am.

Guests can meet favourite characters, including Peppa Pig, Billy Bear and the Skyline Gang, in a relaxed and welcoming environment, with no loud music or queues.

Justin Fletcher Tots breaks start from £79*. The popular children’s presenter returns for 2025 with his dedicated four-night break with exclusive activities, shows and a headline performance by the man himself.

Guests staying in Skegness can also explore the truly inclusive and interactive SKYPARK playground. Designed for children of all abilities, the playgrounds have sensory surprises in six zones celebrating positive play emotions, including a place of calm in the unique Sound Demo playing 18 relaxing sounds.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: ““We’re always listening to feedback from our guests and these small adaptations will help create a relaxing, stress-free environment, while still making sure they have the same incredible experience at our shows and character meets.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/things-to-do/relaxed-shows