Skegness and Market Rasen in top 10 destinations for staycations at Easter

Cottages in the Skegness and Market Rasen areas have been named in a list of top 10 destinations for Easter, according to a new survey.

Chestnut Cottages, Wainleet St Mary.

Bookings data ahead of the holidays gathered by cottages.com has revealed the most popular locations are all waterside – either next to lakes or by the seaside.

The featured accommodation for the Skegness area is the five-star rated Chestnut Cottage in Wainfleet St Mary, described as ‘perfect for small families to get away from it all’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just a short stroll to the river bank, the splendid cottages all have an enclosed garden with patio and hot tub.

Most Popular

Eve's Retreat, Wragby.

Skegness ranks seven in the top 10*, behind Keswick (Cumbria), Whitby (Yorkshire), Falmouth (Cornwall), Ambleside (Cumbria), Scarborough (Yorkshire) and Bowness-on-Windermere (Cumbria).

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it beats Happisburgh (Norfolk), Bridlington (Yorkshire) and Barkworth (Northumberland).

Market Rasen is featured in the list for Coastal or Waterside Hidden Gems. The featured property is Eve’s Retreat at Wragby, near Market Rasen, with a gate from the garden just 100 yards to the pub beer garden..

A lovely modern cottage, it is described as located on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Bell, Vice President - Portfolio, at Awaze – the parent company of cottages.com said, “In many ways it’s unsurprising that people are booking coastal or lakeside destinations for their Easter break this year. Since the pandemic the nation’s love affair with wild sea swimming, river kayaking and paddle boarding has risen to dizzy heights, and this new-found cultural shift is here to stay - it seems Brits really do love the waters of the British Isles, whatever the weather. Plus, an Easter break has become synonymous with getting outdoors for longer walks as spring brings with it slightly warmer and brighter days making coastal trips even more appealing.”