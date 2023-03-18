Skegness and Market Rasen in top 10 destinations for staycations at Easter

Bookings data ahead of the holidays gathered by cottages.com has revealed the most popular locations are all waterside – either next to lakes or by the seaside.
The featured accommodation for the Skegness area is the five-star rated Chestnut Cottage in Wainfleet St Mary, described as ‘perfect for small families to get away from it all’.
Just a short stroll to the river bank, the splendid cottages all have an enclosed garden with patio and hot tub.
Skegness ranks seven in the top 10*, behind Keswick (Cumbria), Whitby (Yorkshire), Falmouth (Cornwall), Ambleside (Cumbria), Scarborough (Yorkshire) and Bowness-on-Windermere (Cumbria).
However, it beats Happisburgh (Norfolk), Bridlington (Yorkshire) and Barkworth (Northumberland).
Market Rasen is featured in the list for Coastal or Waterside Hidden Gems. The featured property is Eve’s Retreat at Wragby, near Market Rasen, with a gate from the garden just 100 yards to the pub beer garden..
A lovely modern cottage, it is described as located on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Tom Bell, Vice President - Portfolio, at Awaze – the parent company of cottages.com said, “In many ways it’s unsurprising that people are booking coastal or lakeside destinations for their Easter break this year. Since the pandemic the nation’s love affair with wild sea swimming, river kayaking and paddle boarding has risen to dizzy heights, and this new-found cultural shift is here to stay - it seems Brits really do love the waters of the British Isles, whatever the weather. Plus, an Easter break has become synonymous with getting outdoors for longer walks as spring brings with it slightly warmer and brighter days making coastal trips even more appealing.”
Tom added, “This Easter we’re seeing more Cumbrian based destinations in our top locations in comparison to February half-term family getaways, for example. For those wanting to try hidden gems by the sea, people might like to explore places like Looe in Cornwall and Porthmadog in Gwynedd, or for something a bit different, there’s Fort Augustus, at the south-west of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.”