Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sleaford aviation enthusiasts to hear about The Walrus – an unsung hero

The next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will feature a talk on the Supermarine Walrus.

By Andy Hubbert
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 12:16pm
What's on.
What's on.

The talk entitled: ‘Shagbat - The Supermarine Walrus An Unsung Hero’, will be given by society member Mark Bamford who is a retired Royal Air Force officer and former teacher.

He is also chairman of the Sleaford Museum Trust and the Sleaford and District Model Railway Club.

Interested in all matters aviation, he takes a particular interest in flying boats and amphibians; indeed all aircraft and topics related to Coastal Command ‘floats his boat’. He has an affinity with the Royal Navy too having completed an exchange tour while serving in the RAF.

Most Popular

    The meeting will be held on Tuesday December 13 at the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate, Sleaford.

    More stories:

    Fourth charity model show a huge hit

    Theatre review: Santa Claus and the Great Christmas Caper

    Last call for tickets to Vicar of Dibley writer Paul Mayhew-Archer​​​’s show in Louth