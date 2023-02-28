Sleaford Leisure Centre is inviting you to join in the Big Swim Weekend.

Why not celebrate your love of swimming and demonstrate your passion for a plunge at Sleaford Leisure Centre this weekend?
Part of the wider Save Our Pools Campaign, Better, which runs the town pool for the district council, wants to encourage as many people as possible to visit and show that leisure centres are a much needed part of the community and to raise awareness about the energy cost challenges the leisure centre industry is facing.
Lincolnshireworld has previously reported how leisure companies running pools such as Sleaford’s are facing spiralling heating bills due to the rising prices of energy.
There are plenty of spaces available to book on the Better UK app or online at https://fal.cn/3w7Gi
