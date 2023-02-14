Sleaford Lioness Ladies to host coffee morning, quiz and golf day for charities

Sleaford’s Lioness Ladies group is holding a coffee morning for Marie Curie on March 11 at the Solo Bar and Restaurant.

Teeing off at last year's Lioness Ladies Charity Golf Day.

The event is running from 10am until 12 noon with proceeds going to the cancer support charity.

It is one of a number of upcoming events by the women’s social and charitable group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are also hosting an Easter Quiz Night at the Solo Bar and Restaurant on March 31 with a 7.30pm start.

Most Popular

Admission is £2 per person for teams of up to six people.

Proceeds will go to local charities.

The group’s annual Charity Golf Day is being organised for June 9 at Sleaford Golf Club and they already have entry forms available for teams wishing to take part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lioness Pam Kyte said: “We hope that it will be well supported as over the last seven years we have raised over £22,000 for local and national charities. It is an enjoyable day for all and good value for money.”

This year it is in aid of St Barnabas Hospice and other local charities.

Entry fee is £120 for a team of four including tea and coffee and a bacon bap on arrival, a round of golf and a two course meal after playing.

Entry forms can be obtained from a Lioness, Sleaford Golf Club or by contacting Pam on 01529 306427, or by post to 3 Church View, Leasingham, NG34 8HF, or email: [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement