Summer Reading Challenge at Louth Library
This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Louth Library to join the 'Marvellous Makers' Summer Reading Challenge, firing up their imaginations through the power of reading and creative expression.
This year's Challenge celebrates kids' creativity and storytelling abilities. Children will be encouraged to explore new books and stories while taking part in free activities, from arts and crafts to music and more.
The bespoke Challenge artwork is illustrated by celebrated artist Natelle Quek, bringing the 'Marvellous Makers' theme vibrantly to life. By reading books and collecting incentives at Louth Library, young readers can foster their creative thinking skills over the summer break.
Louth Library Summer Reading Challenge events include:
• Saturday 6th July join us at our Launch Event and sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge 9.00am - 4.00pm Drop in
• Monday 22nd July Make Maya’s Photo Frame to hold your summer memories • 10.00am - 4.00pm Drop in
• Wednesday 31st July Riley’s Junk Modelling. Make a junk model out of recycle materials just like Riley’s 10.00am - 4.00pm Drop in
• Wednesday 7th August Puppet Workshop. Create your own puppet and make it come to life. 10.00am - 1.00pm Bookable due to limited spaces
• Wednesday 14th August Ann Dale’s Escape Room Scientific puzzles, riddles and Kaleidoscopes 10.00am -1.00pm Bookable due to limited spaces
• Friday 23rd August Craft Charlie’s Musical Instruments Make a musical instrument and join Charlie’s band 10.00am - 4.00pm Drop in
• Wednesday 28th August Make a Mask Create and decorate your own festival mask 10.00am - 4.00pm Drop in
• Tuesday 10th September Celebration Event. Celebrate the end of another fantastic summer of reading and fun! 4.00p - 5.00pm Visit Louth Library What’s On website to discover all the activities on offer.
Karen Waring, manager at Louth Library, said “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, and can’t wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays. This year’s creative theme has given us lots of scope for fun activities combining arts and crafts and we can’t wait to get making some marvellous creations!”
