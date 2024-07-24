Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louth Library participates in the ‘Marvellous Makers’ Summer Reading Challenge with free activities for families kicking off from 6 July 2024

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Louth Library to join the 'Marvellous Makers' Summer Reading Challenge, firing up their imaginations through the power of reading and creative expression.

This year's Challenge celebrates kids' creativity and storytelling abilities. Children will be encouraged to explore new books and stories while taking part in free activities, from arts and crafts to music and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bespoke Challenge artwork is illustrated by celebrated artist Natelle Quek, bringing the 'Marvellous Makers' theme vibrantly to life. By reading books and collecting incentives at Louth Library, young readers can foster their creative thinking skills over the summer break.

Summer Reading Challenge at Louth Library - Illustrated by artist Natelle Quek

Louth Library Summer Reading Challenge events include:

• Saturday 6th July join us at our Launch Event and sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge 9.00am - 4.00pm Drop in

• Monday 22nd July Make Maya’s Photo Frame to hold your summer memories • 10.00am - 4.00pm Drop in

• Wednesday 31st July Riley’s Junk Modelling. Make a junk model out of recycle materials just like Riley’s 10.00am - 4.00pm Drop in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Wednesday 7th August Puppet Workshop. Create your own puppet and make it come to life. 10.00am - 1.00pm Bookable due to limited spaces

• Wednesday 14th August Ann Dale’s Escape Room Scientific puzzles, riddles and Kaleidoscopes 10.00am -1.00pm Bookable due to limited spaces

• Friday 23rd August Craft Charlie’s Musical Instruments Make a musical instrument and join Charlie’s band 10.00am - 4.00pm Drop in

• Wednesday 28th August Make a Mask Create and decorate your own festival mask 10.00am - 4.00pm Drop in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Tuesday 10th September Celebration Event. Celebrate the end of another fantastic summer of reading and fun! 4.00p - 5.00pm Visit Louth Library What’s On website to discover all the activities on offer.