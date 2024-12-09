Take a dip in the Mablethorpe sea on New Year's Day to help Armed Forces

Brave Carol Frisby emerges from the sea after a previous Big Dip event in Mablethorpe on New Year's Day.

We’ve all tried to make New Year’s resolutions. But how about showing some real resolution on New Year’s Day – in the cold Mablethorpe sea!

Every year, the Mablethorpe Big Dip takes place on the town’s beach when hardy souls brave the cold winds and freezing water to jump – or tiptoe! – into the North Sea.

And places are now being booked for this year’s charity event on Wednesday, January 1 from 9 am to 11 am, with tickets costing £20 per person.

There is a serious cause behind the Big Dip, however, because it raises money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal in Mablethorpe.

Steve Atherton shows off his distinctive bathing costume, made of poppies, during a previous Mablethorpe Big Dip.

It is organised by the Flanders Friends group, which is passionate about the Armed Forces and says the Big Dip is held “for the cause, not the applause”.

A spokesperson for the small group said: “After several successful events, we are pleased to announce the return of the Mablethorpe Big Dip for 2025.

“If you are interested in taking part, you’ll need to be aged 16 or over and in good health. The 2024 event raised a staggering £4,200.”

In previous years, the dip has attracted more than 20 people, all keen on boosting the charity or maybe shaking off their New Year’s Eve hangovers!

They can dress in fun outfits if they wish. Two years ago, Steve Atherton took the eye in a skimpy poppy-ensemble that helped him to raise £940.

If you want to give yourself a refreshing start to 2025, email [email protected], leaving your contact details so that the organisers can send you a registration pack. Alternatively, message the group on its Facebook page.