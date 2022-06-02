Two-week festival has a touch of crime

Fans of crime fiction are invited to join bestselling local author Nick Louth for a talk entitled ‘The bones of a thriller: How a page-turning mystery is created’, at the North Thoresby Village Festival on Wednesday, June 8th.

Author of more than a dozen bestselling thrillers, he will explain how spine-tingling book ideas come to him, and how he generates those little twists which add fizz to the tale. ‘I want to take readers out of their comfort zones,’ he says. ‘Not only to explore the shadowy motivations of criminals, but also to create memorable characters that we all care about, and put them in great danger.’

Nick Louth had a UK number one title in the pandemic thriller Bite in 2014, and has since followed with ten bestselling titles in the DCI Gillard crime series. His work has been translated into six languages, and is available in ebook and audio as well as paperback. His next book in the series The Body in the Stairwell is published in September, and will be available for pre-order soon.

‘I think Stairwell is one of my most powerful novels. Not only for the breakneck speed of the plot, but because it illustrates how vulnerable children are to being groomed by strangers on the Internet.’

Nick Louth will also be a guest speaker at the Boston Book Fair on Saturday 17th September, and at the Lincoln Book Festival on Saturday, October 15.

