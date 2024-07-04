Wordfest first for Rasen

Ally Pally Emporium will be getting crafty

​For one magical day, Market Rasen will wake to find a Literature Village has sprung up in the town overnight, celebrating storytelling with more than 20 things to enjoy across eight venues.

​WordFest Market Rasen takes place this Saturday, July 6, aimed at inspiring people to spark their inner creativity by sharing stories and passions through language and words. A new event for the town, it has been organised by West Lindsey District Council and has a full day of activities planned for everyone to enjoy – and it is mostly free.

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, and ward member for Market Rasen, Coun Stephen Bunney, said: “This event pulls together some really great elements of the written word, vocal performances and music, for all ages to enjoy here in Market Rasen."

Hear from successful authors on their journey to publication or chill out to live jazz on the Market Place. Listen to the ‘true Lincolnshire dialect’ at a special reading in the Old Courtroom; take part in the launch of the children’s Marvellous Makers Scrapbook at the library – and much more. There is even the opportunity to hop on the Ice Cream Line Vintage Book Bus to North Willingham ice-cream parlour.

Coun Bunney added: "I’m delighted we have another super festival to join the line-up of events that continue to be so well supported across the district. I’m sure WordFest will be another successful and well-supported event. I will see you all down there!”

The official run up to Wordfest was launched at Market Rasen Library, which will also be one of the venues hosting events this Saturday, extending its hours to 4pm.

AllyPally Arts supported the launch, leading a workshop making woodland houses, little people with books and a garden to grow seeds and bulbs, and they will be returning on Saturday with their fun and creative crafts.

At the Advocate Arms there will be a Bookshop Café, where you can sit and chill with like-minded people over a coffee while browsing a book. Elsewhere, there’s the chance to ride the Ice Cream Line Vintage Book Bus to North Willingham ice-cream parlour, and The Literature Village will be on the Market Place from 10am to 4pm. A host of events will be packed into just one single day at various locations throughout the town and almost all events are free entry – and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. ​Full programme of events:

10am to 4pm, Market Place

Find book related stalls, authors and other traders, children’s entertainment and more. Go along to the Book Barn (under the Auction Shed), from 10am to 1pm, where the Broadbent Theatre will have books, storytelling and fun for children. Children are invited to read their favourite story or poem, or their own writing, from the special Book Chair. Also there will be the Ally Pally Story Emporium with their fun and creative crafts, and Oskar will entertain with his magic accordion. There will also be a vintage carousel for children throughout the day.

Vintage Book Bus Rides – Ride the Ice Cream Line!

10am to 4pm, leaving from the Market Place on the hour.

A vintage Lincolnshire Bus will be touring the town centre and travelling to North Willingham, stopping at Wrights Ice Cream Parlour. Hop on for a free ride down Nostalgia Lane. Drop off points at the Old Police Station and Mill Road car park for the Library. Bus leaves the Market Place on the hour from 10am until 3pm and will depart North Willingham ice cream parlour on the half hour, first departure 10.30am, last departure 3.30pm.

Written Word Talk with Caroline Foster (Drop In)

10am to 11am, Market Rasen Library, Mill Road

Local historian Caroline Foster will be reading from "A Moment in Time" which is a collection of written work by library users who were invited to record significant events and memories about life in Market Rasen. Light refreshments will be served.

Ian Gouge – 'Crash' (Booking Essential)

10.45am to 11.45am, The Old Police Station and Courtroom, Dear Street

Ian Gouge performed his poetic monologue Crash at the Ripon Theatre Festival in June 2023 and is excited to be able to bring the performance to Market Rasen. Arrive in a timely manner to be seated. Entry will not be permitted once the performance has started.

Heritage Walk and Talk – Wolds Women of Influence (Booking Essential)

11am to 12pm and 1.30pm to 2.30pm meet at the Market Place

Discover the stories about influential women from Market Rasen’s past – women who ran businesses, set up schools. Learn about the Boucherett sisters who influenced national events during their eventful lifetimes. Join Dr Caroline Mogg, principal researcher of the Wolds Women of Influence heritage project. The walk will last approximately 45 minutes with time to hear more about the women who feature in the six stories on the town’s heritage trail.

Marvellous Makers Scrapbook (Drop In)

11am to 1.45pm, Market Rasen Library, Mill Road

An interactive and fun craft workshop which will launch this year’s ‘Marvellous Makers’ Summer Reading Challenge. Children are invited to collect their scrapbook and design and decorate the front cover, this will be a handy place to keep their summer diary, mementoes, dates and certificates.

Keith Rylands-Bolton – Author Reading and Discussion (Booking Essential)

11.15am to 12.15pm, The Advocate Arms, Queen Street

Keith Rylands-Bolton will discuss nature writing in the context of his work. His published novel 'Trying Times for Sebastian Scattergood' is in part a nature diary, the hero quotes extensively from Gilbert White, Dorothy Wordsworth, Edward Thomas, Roger Deakin.

Paul Sutherland – Poetry Reading (Drop In)

11.15am to 12.15pm and 2pm – 3pm, St Thomas's Church

Paul Sutherland is a British-Canadian poet and writer with 20 collections published. He founded Dream Catcher Literary Journal in 1996. Paul will read poems from his books Journeying, New and Selected Poems, and newly published Only Words and The Leopard and The Sea Turtle, highlighting spiritual bonds with different faiths and his long-standing love of Lincolnshire, its landscape, its people and its history.

Ian Gouge – Author Reading and Discussion (Booking Essential)

12.30pm to 1.30pm, The Advocate Arms, Queen Street

Ian Gouge will read a selection of short prose and poetry. He will use these to offer insights into his writing journey from its beginnings when he was a child all the way through to his 2024 publications. The session will be interactive with the audience more than welcome to ask questions along the way.

Readings in Lincolnshire Dialect – Loretta Rivett (Drop In)

12.30pm to 1pm and 2pm to 2.30pm, The Old Police Station and Courtroom, Dear Street

Join the acclaimed doyen of the Lincolnshire accent and dialect as she reads works written in the Lincolnshire dialect. Enjoy a bit of Linkisheere chitter n’ jabber!

The Tealby Boggart – Keith Rylands-Bolton (Booking Essential)

1.30pm to 2.15 pm, Wrights Ice Cream Parlour, North Willingham. A tale of Lincolnshire folklore for children. Take the Ice Cream Line Bus and enjoy this tale of ages gone.

Nick Louth – Writing a Thriller (Booking Essential)

2pm to 3pm, Market Rasen Library, Mill Road

Join million-selling author Nick Louth to learn how a nail-biting thriller is constructed. Hear how he conjures up scenes full of menace and twists to throw readers off the scent. A book signing will follow, and his 17 thrillers will be available for purchase.

Book direct with Market Rasen Library.

Gill Blow – Author Reading and Chat (Booking Essential)

2.30pm to 3.30pm, Advocate Arms, Queen Street

Gill Blow, an award-winning short story writer, will read from her recently published collection ‘Ladies of the Soil and other stories’ The title story was broadcast on Radio 4. She will chat about the triggers that spark off a story and ways to keep on writing!

Children’s Storytelling with the Broadbent Theatre (Drop In)

3.15pm to 3.45pm The Library, Mill Road

Peter Pan The Musical (Booking Essential)

2pm, Market Rasen Leisure Centre, Gainsborough Road. Outdoor theatre experience. Book tickets starting from £7.