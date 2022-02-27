Veteran broadcaster selling off over 50 years in showbiz

Plenty more where these came from - veteran broadcaster Tom Edwards of Heckington is auctioning off recordings of some of his best shows along with showbiz memorabilia he has collecting over the last 55 years. EMN-220226-120126001

Tom Edwards, of Heckington, was finally convinced to have a clear out has spent the last couple of months going through his collection to discover long-forgotten gems from his days working in pirate radio stations Radio City and Radio Caroline in the sixties, as well moving on to announcing and presenting at BBC Radio 1 and 2 before becoming a regional anchor for BBC East, Thames Television and HTV.

He admits: “I am 77 next month and have never thrown anything away. I am amazed at what I’ve found.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The auction is being held on Wednesday, March 2, from 9am by Golding, Young & Mawer of Bourne with bids being taken through their website.

Tom said: “I have dug out stuff going back 55 years from my rooms upstairs as it was getting really cluttered. I’m getting older and didn’t want it all to end up in a skip.”

He has over 800 social media followers interested in his pirate radio days and so recordings of the final shows on air at Radio City, as well as others from Radio Caroline are expected to draw interest.

However from his TV days he has signed photos from stars such as Frankie Vaughan, Bette Davis, Roy Barraclough, Su Pollard, Elaine Paige, and Virginia McKenna and Christmas cards from Are You Being Served star John Inman.

Having turned to drink to overcome working seven days a week on ITV shows, he successfully attended a rehab clinic in Heckington and is 29 years sober. Toms insists he was never drunk on air.

During his recovery he received letters of support from his friend and comedian Bob Monkhouse with offers to help him back into work, which are also being auctioned, as are letters from Princess Diana, The Duchess of Kent and Her Majesty the Queen, who invited him to one of her garden parties.

There also photos of Tom with actors Sir Donald Sinden and Zsa Zsa Gabor, as well as Keith Moon former drummer with The Who.

Tom recalls being at the Embassy nightclub in London in 1976 when he met Keith Moon. He said: “He was absolutely hammered and chatting to a foreign singer as I looked on disapprovingly. That night he took an overdose of medication which killed him.

“I have kept a diary all my life and it has been a source of enjoyment and help with my memory these days.

“I have hundreds of old recordings of pirate radio shows which a guy from Nottighamshire is interested in.”

Having written his life story recently, which received five-star reviews, he says this tidy-up has been similarly cathartic. He said: “I am glad I have done it but I agonised for a long time. It will be interesting to see what happens.”