Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration in cinemas from November 16

By Michelle Thomas
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 18:16 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 09:40 GMT
Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world.

The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.

The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at The O2), the film is a celebration of an international icon and revered classical voice, with a grandeur and scale that reaches new heights.

Andrea Bocelli and Ed SheeranAndrea Bocelli and Ed Sheeran
Screening at

Woodhall Spa

Vue Scunthorpe

Odeon Lincoln

Savoy Grantham

Savoy Boston

Tickets are available here https://hubs.la/Q02RWwZv0

