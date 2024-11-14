Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration in cinemas from November 16

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.

The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at The O2), the film is a celebration of an international icon and revered classical voice, with a grandeur and scale that reaches new heights.

Andrea Bocelli and Ed Sheeran

Screening at

Woodhall Spa

Vue Scunthorpe

Odeon Lincoln

Savoy Grantham

Savoy Boston

Tickets are available here https://hubs.la/Q02RWwZv0