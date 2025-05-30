Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre hosts "70" exhibition

Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre is delighted to be hosting 70, a unique collaborative project and exhibition celebrating the life stories of a group of seventy year old women.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative, engaging, sometimes surprising and inspirational, the exhibition includes the 70 World Map showing which countries ten women who have reached three score years and ten have journeyed to during their lifetimes. How far and wide have they travelled?

Four seventy year olds are at the heart of 70 – Barbara, Jane, Karen and Martha. They have lived through the same times but are very different people. 70 explores their individual responses to some of the events and societal changes that have taken place during their lifetimes. It also includes personal reflections on suffering ‘Loss’ and how each of them views ‘What’s Next?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

70 Previews on Friday 1st August. The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday 2nd August and lasts for three weeks until Saturday 23rd August.

For more information about 70, visit: www.instagram.com/70exhibition/

70 is supported by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation