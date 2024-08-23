Discover the magic of Bressingham Gardens on Brigg Garden Centre’s exclusive coach trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brigg Garden Centre is thrilled to announce an unforgettable coach trip to the enchanting Bressingham Gardens on 3rd September. This one-day excursion promises a delightful journey through the gardens renowned worldwide for their horticultural excellence, complete with expert guidance and exclusive perks.

Encompassing six stunning gardens across 17 acres, Bressingham Gardens is a horticultural paradise boasting over 8,000 plant species. Bressingham Gardens is the culmination of the Bloom family's horticultural passion. What began as a showcase for Alan Bloom's perennials in the 1950s has evolved into a multi-faceted garden experience captivating visitors with its diversity and seasonal beauty. From the vibrant summer gardens to the iconic Foggy Bottom, there's something to inspire everyone and is a great day out for all ages.

On Tuesday, 3rd September, we invite you to join us on this memorable day out. Our coach will depart from Brigg Garden Centre, taking you on a scenic journey to the heart of Norfolk.

The trip will include:

Exclusive tour of Foggy Bottom Gardens with renowned horticulturist Adrian Bloom

A complimentary signed copy of Adrian Bloom's book, "Foggy Bottom," valued at £50

A warm welcome with a complimentary hot drink upon arrival

Ample free time to explore the gardens, Steam Museum, and Bressingham Garden Centre

Don't miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the botanical world of Bressingham Gardens on this unmissable trip. Book your place now with the special offer of £95 per person with one “Foggy Bottom” book included.

Trip Details:

Departure: Tuesday, 3rd September

Departure point: Brigg Garden Centre

Price: £95 per person.

Includes: Coach travel, entrance to Bressingham Gardens, tour with Adrian Bloom, complimentary book and hot drink

To book your place or for more information, please visit: www.britishgardencentres.com/events/bressingham-gardens-coach-trip-from-brigg-garden-centre/