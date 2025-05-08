Get back to nature with Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival

Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival

Get back to nature and explore the Lincolnshire Wolds this Spring. With over 100 activities to choose from, fall in love with this Natural Landscape and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

During the festival, we have a number of walks running in Caistor:

Tuesday 20th May, Clocks, Chairs and Caistor Trades, 10am - 12pm

Thursday 22nd May, Secrets of Nettleton Valley, 10am - 1pm

Friday 23rd May, An historical walk around Caistor, 10am - 11.30am

Sunday 25th May, Caistor from Romans to the Cold War, 10am - 12pm

Thursday 27th May, The Distinctive Architecture of Caistor, 10am - 12pm

For full details and booking information, visit our Events page.