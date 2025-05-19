Hannah Priestley makes directorial debut with 'The Odd Couple (Female Version)'
Hannah Priestley, possibly more well known for her performances on stage at Heckington Show, makes her directorial debut with Heckington Players ADS production of The Odd Couple (Female Version) at Hale Magna Village Hall, Great Hale on 29th, 30th & 31st May.
This very funny play by Neil Simon tells the story of Olive and her group of girlfriends as they enjoy their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment.
This amateur production of “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk