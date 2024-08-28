Heckington Community Swimming Pool 50th anniversary party
Did you know that our wonderful swimming pool is fifty years old this year?
Originally dug out by a willing group of volunteers who wanted local children to have the opportunity of learning to swim, the pool is still run by a dedicated and hard-working team of volunteers.
We would love to hear from you if you were there when the first spadeful was lifted, or were you at school when the first lessons were taken?
Please get in touch (07774118737) if you have any stories, photos or reminiscences about the pool over the years....we're eager to try and collect any such information.
In the meantime, there will be a celebration of the anniversary to come along to on September 8, which is our final day of opening.
The cost of a swim is just £2, and we'll have sweets and balloons to take away.
Hope to see you there!
