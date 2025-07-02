Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Beer & Cider Festival

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions will be hosting a Beer & Cider Festival at the start of next month at Tattershall Village Hall.

There will be 14 beers and six ciders from many different craft breweries and cider makers from across the UK, including a number from our most local breweries.

The playing field behind the hall will be open for everyone to relax and have fun. Hot and cold food will be available.

The organisers will also have live music on both days featuring: Delica; Terri and Nigel; Collided; the Silver Lions and Karen Clare.

The festival is on Friday August 1 (5pm until 11pm) and Saturday August 2 (from 12 noon until 11pm).