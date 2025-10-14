Newly refurbished Farm Shop opens its doors for tasting event celebrating produce from the East Midlands

Belvoir Castle’s Farm Shop, set in the heart of Belvoir Retail Village, invites visitors to celebrate its refurbishment and welcome in a host of new local producers with a special tasting event on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 October.

The ever-popular Belvoir Castle’s Farm Shop boasts a renowned inhouse butcher and cheese counter bringing people the best produce from the region. The shop offers an extensive range of seasonal produce from the Belvoir Estate including rare breed Hereford beef reared on its farm, honey and jams, as well as a range of beverages such as Belvoir Wine where the grapes are hand harvested from Belvoir Estate.

The newly refurbished Farm Shop has been thoughtfully updated to enhance the shopping experience while staying true to its roots – championing local produce, artisan goods, and warm, personal service. To mark the occasion, customers are invited to explore the new space and enjoy a wide range of free tastings from local suppliers throughout the weekend.

The shop also supports local artisan producers by stocking a selected range of produce including cheeses, and baked goods from skilled artisans in the Vale of Belvoir and surrounding counties. The new stockists each bring something special to the Farm Shop’s shelves. x8g3qyt

Belvoir Retail Village

From the rich, handcrafted whiskeys of The English Distillery and Wire Works to the bold brews of 200 Degrees and Seventh Districts Coffee, there's something for every taste. Food lovers can enjoy award-winning pies from Brocklesby, indulgent treats from Fiona Cairns and Mmacaron, and the deliciously savoury offerings of The Oink Co and Peacock Farm. We're also proud to now stock Thirsty Farmer ciders, Previns spice blends, and premium produce from Albert Bartlett – including potatoes grown near the iconic Belvoir Castle. Add to that the exceptional cheeses and butters from Lincolnshire Poacher and fresh scoops from Ferneley’s, and you've got a feast of quality, local flavour waiting to be discovered.

Throughout the weekend, there will be opportunities for visitors to try samples from the new local stockists. Tastings will take place from 11am both days. On Saturday people will be able to try sweet treats from Mmacrons, and a variety of cheeses from Rowcliffe Cheese. On Sunday, visitors will be able to sample cider from The Thirsty Farmer alongside a selection of Brockleby’s Pies made in Melton Mowbray.

“We’re really excited to welcome everyone back into the shop and show them what we’ve been working on,” said Isabel Bottoms, retail manager at Belvoir Retail Village “This tasting weekend is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and also introducing new faces to the fantastic food and drink we have right here on our doorstep.”

“Whether you're a regular or a first-time visitor, this is the perfect opportunity to support local producers, try something new, and celebrate a new chapter for the Farm Shop.”

Newly refurbished Farm Shop

For the first time ever, the Farm Shop the opportunity for people to create their own Christmas hampers. Shoppers can choose from the vast array of local produce and Belvoir goods to build their own bespoke hamper which makes a fantastic gift for friends and family.

In the lead up to Christmas Belvoir Retail Village will also feature a new bauble shop selling Christmas decorations and stocking fillers. The shop is now open from Wednesday to Sunday until Christmas.

Find out more about the Belvoir Castle’s Farm Shop and the Retail Village on the website belvoircastle.com/retail-village