Rutland Sinfonia’s 50th Anniversary Season

In 2025/2026, Rutland Sinfonia celebrates the 50th season since Barry Collett, Conductor Emeritus, founded the Sinfonia. Having given its first concert in January 1976, over the years, the orchestra has established and maintained an excellent reputation for the quality of its performances and range of repertoire.

For 50 years, Rutland Sinfonia has been delighting audiences, and the 2025–2026 season, which kicks off this October, is the orchestra’s golden anniversary.

To celebrate our 50 years, we’ve put together a wonderfully varied programme, with something for everyone. We’ve got blockbuster concerts – operatic favourites and music from film – plus beautiful pieces from the classic repertoire, and some emotional highlights that give a nod to our roots, so Elgar in our concert finale in June 2026.

Whether or not you are a regular to our concerts, please come along, and judge for yourself. Tell your friends what they are missing and encourage them to come as well and join us on our journey along the enjoyable, wonderful and fascinating main highways and occasional byways of the orchestral repertoire. You will not be disappointed.

tickets from rutlandsinfonia.org.uk