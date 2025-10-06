Secure your spot now for the magical Christmas events at Brigg Garden Centre

Excitement is building at Brigg Garden Centre as we unveil our spectacular line-up of festive events this season! Join us for a magical experience filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

This year, #LightUpChristmas by booking into one of the centre’s magical events that include:

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a traditional festive feast served in a warm and welcoming setting, perfect for family and friends to celebrate together. Celebrate with Slow Roasted Beef and Yorkshire pudding, Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, delicate Haddock Mornay, or our Root Vegetable Wellington. Finish with a sweet Christmas Pudding, Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake, Chocolate & Sour Cherry Roulade, or a zesty Lemon Tart.

Festive Afternoon Tea: A seasonal twist on a much-loved classic, complete with sweet treats and savoury delights to enjoy during the Christmas period.

Santa's Grotto Experience: Experience the true magic of Christmas at Santa’s Grotto, where children are warmly welcomed by Santa’s cheerful elves into their festive workshop. Families will then meet Father Christmas himself for a special moment to treasure, with the opportunity to take their own photos. Santa will present each child with a gift and share a personal message to make this moment extra special.

Baby & Toddler Grotto: Make unforgettable memories at our Baby & Toddler Santa’s Grotto for little ones up to age two. From the moment you arrive, Santa’s friendly elves will welcome you into their festive workshop for a magical experience and adorable photos with Santa.

Quiet Grotto Experience: Create lasting memories at our Quiet Santa’s Grotto, specially designed for children with autism or additional needs. To ensure a calm and enjoyable experience, there are no queues, fewer visitors, and a personalised, one-on-one visit with Santa in a relaxed, quiet setting.

Book now to avoid disappointment: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=brigg-garden-centre

Ben Tomlinson, Centre Manager, said: We can't wait to celebrate the festive season with you at Brigg Garden Centre. Join us for a season of celebration, community, and festive cheer. Our team is dedicated to making your visit truly special. From twinkling lights to heart-warming experiences, Brigg Garden Centre is your destination for Christmas magic. Bring your loved ones and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime."