Snake Davis rocks Lincolnshire this June

Snake Davis Rocks

All Saints Parish Church is pleased to welcome the return of Snake Davis, one of the world’s most respected, admired and brilliant saxophonists, to another of his popular concerts, at Church, on Friday June 20th June at 7.30 pm.

Snake is in great demand for concerts and recordings. His accompaniments and solos can be heard on many top selling recordings by, for example, M People, George Michael, Take That, Tina Turner, Paul McCartney, The Eurythmics and Beyoncé; in fact, 40 artists in all.

Snake tours the country with his band, leads his online sax school, Snakadamy, and leads music retreats in Europe and Japan. Hugely talented but with great humility, Snake’s gently quiet spoken manner endears him to his audiences. As a complete contrast to his lively and soulful saxophone pieces, he also plays beautiful soothing pieces on his Japanese flute. Snake’s last concert at All Saints, attracted a large, very appreciative audience, and was a really exciting performance.

Tickets are selling fast in what is anticipated to be an evening of great music for all tastes and they can be purchased from All Saints Church Café (Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 1.30pm), Horsleys on Church Street and online at wegottickets.com