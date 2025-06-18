Story Garden Fun this summer at Market Rasen Library
This year’s Challenge features beautiful illustrations by award-winning artist Dapo Adeola and invites young readers into an enchanting garden full of stories, creatures and outdoor adventures.
Market Rasen Library Summer Reading Challenge events include:
- Saturday, 5th July 10.30am – 1.00pm, main library, join AllyPally Arts as we celebrate Wolds WordFest and the SRC Launch and make a brilliant Nature Zine. Booking essential for AllyPally Arts as places are limited.
- Wednesday, 23rd July 2.00pm – 3.00pm, main library. Magical bean adventures and castles in the air, with the “Broadbean Theatre”. Booking required.
- Wednesday, 30th July 2.00pm – 3.00pm, main library. Celebrate the summer with sunflowers and suncatchers. Booking required.
- Wednesday, 6th August 2.00pm – 3.00pm, main library. Create flower power portraits and vases of blooms as we celebrate Flower Week. Booking required.
- Saturday, 9th August 10.30am – 12.00noon, main library. Join us for a special bonus event with science author Ann Dale. Make a wormery, a wiggly-woo and a book worm bookmark. Booking required.
- Wednesday, 13th August 2.00pm – 3.00pm, main library. Fairies, Pixies and Elves with special guest Fairy Nuff! Booking required.
- Wednesday, 20th August 2.00pm – 3.00pm, main library. This week it’s bugs galore! Create a bug box habitat and a giant snail collage. Booking required.
- Wednesday 27th August 2.00pm – 3.00pm, main library. Go exploring with your dotty nature viewfinder and you might find tropical parrots! Booking required.
- Friday, 12th September 3.30pm – 4.30pm, main library. SRC prize draw and celebrate finishing the Challenge. Collect your certificate at this drop in session.
Visit Summer Reading Challenge | Lincolnshire Libraries to discover all the activities on offer.
Kay Turnbull, library manager at Market Rasen Library, said: “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, we can't wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays. This year’s theme has given us lots of scope for fun nature-inspired activities combining arts and crafts. We look forward to seeing what the children create and to hearing about what they are reading.”