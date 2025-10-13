The Lincolnshire Christmas Market perfect for lovers of craft and design
Renowned for its warm atmosphere and exceptional quality, the market will feature a carefully curated selection of work from a wide selection of independent makers. From contemporary craft and homewares to prints and unique gifts, there’s something for every festive shopper.
Makers include merino lambswool scarves and gifts from Weewoollies, porcelain homeware by RioLab, prints by illustrator Ruth Burrows, plus a wide variety of jewellery, textiles, ceramics and much more.
Visitors and their families can get hands-on with festive lantern-making workshops led by Lumo Workshop, perfect for ages 8+. The Hub’s CaféBar will be serving a menu of seasonal refreshments, offering visitors a chance to relax and recharge during the weekend festivities.
Whether you're searching for that perfect handmade gift or simply looking to soak up some festive cheer, the Christmas Contemporary Makers Market is the perfect destination.
Christmas Contemporary Makers Market
Sat 29 & Sun 30 Nov 2025, 10am – 4pm
Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.hub-sleaford.org.uk