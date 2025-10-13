The Lincolnshire Christmas Market perfect for lovers of craft and design

By Sarah Ragsdale
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 12:32 BST
The Hub is delighted to announce the return of its much-loved Christmas Contemporary Makers Market, a highlight of the festive season for lovers of handmade design and local craftsmanship. The event will take place in the Hub’s Main Gallery over the weekend of 29–30 November, offering visitors two days of seasonal shopping and creative inspiration.

Renowned for its warm atmosphere and exceptional quality, the market will feature a carefully curated selection of work from a wide selection of independent makers. From contemporary craft and homewares to prints and unique gifts, there’s something for every festive shopper.

Most Popular

Makers include merino lambswool scarves and gifts from Weewoollies, porcelain homeware by RioLab, prints by illustrator Ruth Burrows, plus a wide variety of jewellery, textiles, ceramics and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors and their families can get hands-on with festive lantern-making workshops led by Lumo Workshop, perfect for ages 8+. The Hub’s CaféBar will be serving a menu of seasonal refreshments, offering visitors a chance to relax and recharge during the weekend festivities.

Christmas Contemporary Makers Market at the Hub, Sleafordplaceholder image
Christmas Contemporary Makers Market at the Hub, Sleaford

Whether you're searching for that perfect handmade gift or simply looking to soak up some festive cheer, the Christmas Contemporary Makers Market is the perfect destination.

Christmas Contemporary Makers Market

Sat 29 & Sun 30 Nov 2025, 10am – 4pm

Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.hub-sleaford.org.uk

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice