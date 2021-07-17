Broadbent programme all set and ready for curtain up

The Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby EMN-210707-163324001

Like many entertainment venues, they have made use of their forced closure period to refurbish the theatre and are now planning for ‘curtain up’ with a show from their in house group, The Lindsey Rural Players.

They will be presenting a three-act play written by Patrick Hamilton over the first two weekends of the month.

Rope is set in the 1920s and promises to be filled with continuous action, only punctuated by the interval after each act.

On September 25, Keith James will bring The Music of Yusuf (Cat Stevens) to the stage.

Keith is a well-respected and inventive guitarist and singer/songwriter who specialises in performing intimate, carefully researched biographic-style concerts.

Taking the programme into October will be Holmes and Watson: The Final Tour.

With Julian Finnegan as Holmes, who is preparing to slip into a well-earned retirement, and Dominic Goodwin as Watson, the play takes a light-hearted look at the great detective’s work.

Full details of all the shows is available on the theatre’s website at www.broadbenttheatre.org, where tickets can also be purchased.