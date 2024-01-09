​Fairytale start to year at Louth Riverhead Theatre

A magical adventure awaits the audiences at Louth’s Riverhead Theatre this month as the annual pantomime takes to the stage.

The cast of the 2024 pantomime

​Get ready for a dazzling spectacle as the Louth Playgoers present a fresh and enchanting rendition of the timeless classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves as the theatre is transformed into a fairy-tale kingdom, inviting audiences of all ages to experience the magic of this beloved pantomime.

​Penned and directed by local talent Philip Marshall Junior, the family-friendly pantomime promises an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, music, and captivating performances.

As is expected, the production boasts all the beloved characters and mischievous antics audiences have come to cherish in a traditional panto.

​Set against the backdrop of Snow White's birthday celebration, audiences will find themselves immersed in a world where Prince Sam is on a quest to find his future bride. However, as the Evil Queen and her sidekick, Lanky, intervene, the kingdom's happy ever after takes an unexpected turn, leading to a rollercoaster of excitement and adventure.

Prepare to be serenaded with a melodic selection of songs featuring hits from acclaimed artists such as Michael Bublé, Whitney Houston, Jonas Brothers, BTS, and more.

Philip said: “This all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, complete with the dynamic Studio 2000 dancers, promises an entertainment experience like no other. Laugh out loud at the hilarious dad jokes, unleash a chorus of boos for the dastardly villains, cheer enthusiastically for the heroic characters, and join in the collective hope that good will ultimately triumph over evil. Come along and let the fairy tale unfold before your eyes!”

The show runs from this Friday, January 12, to Sunday, January 21, however there are no performances on the Monday and Tuesday.

Weekday evening performances start at 7pm, with matinee performances and earlier evening performances on the Saturdays and Sundays, including a relaxed, signed performance on Sunday, January 14.