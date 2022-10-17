Horncastle Theatre Company set to bring Ladies of Spirit to the stage

Rehearsals underway for Ladies of Spirit.

Directed by Priscilla Burbidge, the theatre company’s next production will be Ladies of Spirit.

Set in the 1960s, Gibraltar School for girls was set up by Misses Harriet and Matilda Pye – but these formidable ladies are now no longer with us.

The ladies, in spiritual form, are horrified by how the school is now being run in their absence, as the long-suffering teachers now have their lives made miserable not only by their pupils, but also by the present headmistress, Miss Rowe, known universally as “Hard Rowe”.

And so the two Miss Pyes decide they are going to “help” set things right again.

With a cast of nine ladies, both new members and long-standing, Ladies of Spirit is described by Priscilla as a gentle comedy suitable for all audiences.

"It’s been going brilliantly so far,” she said, “We’re having some fabulous costumes – some of which are authentic 1960s dresses, and it’s all coming together nicely.

"I’m delighted by how it’s going.”

Ladies of Spirit will be performed on Wednesday October 26 to Saturday 29. Doors open at 7pm and performances begin at 7.30pm on each night.

