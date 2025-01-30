Leadenham Players all set for Puss in Boots panto

Leadenham PLayers in their final rehearsals for Puss in Boots.

Time is running out to get the remaining tickets to see a village pantomime.

Yes, it’s local panto time again, and a number of villagers who form The Leadenham Players will be performing Puss in Boots, written by Ben Crocker, at Leadenham Village Hall.

Shows will be on January 31, February 1, 7 and 8.

They are promising some wholesome family fun, and the opportunity to see some of your neighbours dressed up in flowery dresses, outlandish wigs and high heels!

Final rehearsals are completed and the first matinee has now sold out, with the other two shows of the first weekend not far behind.

There is a cafe and bar open at all performances, at very good prices, so visit www.theleadenhamplayers.com to book your tickets or go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-leadenham-players or call 07464 301120.