Tickets on sale for Horncastle Theatre Company's next play

Horncastle Theatre Company preparing for Towards Zero.

Horncastle Theatre Company are deep into preparations for their next play – Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero – which opens in a week’s time on Wednesday (July 6) and runs until Saturday 9.

When a party gathers at Gull’s Point, the seaside home of Lady Tressilian, Neville Strange finds himself caught between his old wife Audrey and his new flame Kay.A nail-biting thriller, the play probes the psychology of jealousy in the shadow of a savage and brutal murder.A carefully unpeeled investigation before our eyes brings the story to a pointed ending…

Spokesman Gail Hinkins said: “Horncastle theatre company's first offering back after the covid years is looking very promising! An Agatha Christie murder mystery is well into rehearsal and the set is looking good.”

Bookings are online at https://www.horncastletheatre.co.uk/book-tickets/ or at the Co-op Travel shop, Bridge Street, Horncastle (cash only).